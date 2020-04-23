A man who led police on a high-speed chase in Wood County has pleaded guilty.
Levi Mills, 24, of Hamilton, was arrested on a warrant after he fled the scene after being stopped by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Perrysburg.
He appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
According to court documents, Mills was stopped on Oct. 27 for not having a front license plate and no seatbelt. He gave the trooper his license but during the interaction, he fled the scene southbound on I-75 to the Ohio 25 exit, where he crossed the median and headed northbound. The trooper ended the pursuit due to heavy traffic on the interstate.
Mills fled into Michigan and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In return for the guilty plea, Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans recommended a sentence of community control.
Mayberry said he could sentence Mills to jail for up to 36 months, fine him $10,000, suspend his driver’s license from three years to life, and place him on three years of post-release control.
If the case had gone to trial, Hoppenjans said he would have introduced testimony that the trooper smelled marijuana coming from Mills’ Chevy pickup during the stop around 9:30 p.m. The officer said Mills’ hands were shaking and he kept looking around the vehicle and avoiding eye contact.
Mills told the trooper he was driving home to Hamilton from Michigan. The trooper smelled marijuana but Mills denied having any in his possession.
The trooper reported Mills reached for the floor and his back seat, at which time the trooper asked him to exit the vehicle. Mills accelerated away.
Hoppenjans said the trooper engaged in a chase to the offramp of Ohio 25, where he crossed the median and headed north, almost causing several crashes.
During the chase, the trooper’s speed reached 97 mph in a one-mile area, he said.
The chase was halted as the trooper already had Mills’ driver’s license.
Attorney Bruce Boerst Jr. said his client was not in a position to ask for favors, but wanted bond modified to exclude the GPS monitor.
Boerst said Mills had been in court every time – Hamilton is a 2.5-hour drive from Bowling Green – is gainfully employed but is finding finances dwindling due to the pandemic.
Mayberry approved the modified bond and set sentencing for June 30.