PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg is being lauded as a great place to live, work and visit.
Athens, Bellefontaine, Kent, Perrysburg and Versailles will be recognized as great places to live, work and visit in Ohio Magazine’s annual Best Hometowns issue, which will be published Nov. 1.
To determine this year’s honorees, Ohio Magazine solicited nominations in the spring and conducted visits across the state over the summer. The editors evaluated finalists in six categories — community spirit, education, entertainment, health and safety, business environment and culture and heritage — to help make their selections.
The magazine’s editors chose Perrysburg for its charming downtown, great schools and appreciation for local history.
Each of Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns honorees will be featured in both the November/December and July/August 2023 issues of the magazine and online at ohiomagazine.com, giving readers a look at what makes each community special.
For more information about Ohio Magazine’s past Best Hometowns honorees, visit ohiomagazine.com/besthometowns.