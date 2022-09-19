COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, and State Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, have announced the launch of Cut Red Tape Ohio, a new website developed by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review and the business community to provide more transparency within Ohio’s rule making process.
Designed for accountability, the website reflects the ongoing effort of the legislature to reduce components of Ohio’s regulatory environment negatively impacting Ohio’s businesses.
The website is a result of the Ohio Senate’s work in Senate Bill 9, sponsored by Senators Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, and Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, requiring Ohio’s state agencies to reduce the overall number of state regulations by 30 percent over three years.
“This platform is another important step in reducing the government’s impact on Ohioans’ lives and businesses,” said Gavarone, chair of JCARR. “I commend my colleagues and our business community for their commitment to bring this website to life, providing more transparency to Ohioans.”
The Cut Red Tape Ohio site provides constituents the opportunity to report Ohio regulations that restrict their business, family or daily life. Each inquiry received will be reviewed to see if the regulation can be modified or eliminated.
Constituents will receive status emails from a JCARR staff person working for the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives regarding their inquiry during the review process.
Federal or local regulations cannot be submitted for review. Cut Red Tape Ohio only applies to State of Ohio regulations.