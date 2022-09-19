COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, and State Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, have announced the launch of Cut Red Tape Ohio, a new website developed by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review and the business community to provide more transparency within Ohio’s rule making process.

Designed for accountability, the website reflects the ongoing effort of the legislature to reduce components of Ohio’s regulatory environment negatively impacting Ohio’s businesses.

0
0
0
0
0