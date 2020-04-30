FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2005, file photo, Colonel White's Bobby Martin (99) waits with teammates at the locker room door before entering the playing field for a game against Dunbar in Dayton, Ohio. Martin, born without legs who garnered national praise while playing high school football, died in all-terrain vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was 32. The former high school football star was born without legs but gained national praise in 2005 when he played with the school's team even after being told at halftime that he could not finish the game because he was violating a rule that required players to wear shoes, thigh pads and knee pads.