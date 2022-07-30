The number of homes sold throughout Ohio in June fell 6.8% from the pace set during the month a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors.

Homes sales in June 2022 reached 15,456, a 6.8% decrease from the 16,587 sales recorded during the month a year ago. However, the average sales price across Ohio in June reached $281,176, a 9.7% increase from the $256,232 mark posted during the month in 2021.

