Ohio governor delays February execution amidst drug shortage

Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 4:51 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday delayed a death row inmate's February execution for just over a year as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor's warrant of reprieve was issued for condemned prisoner Melvin Bonnell, sentenced to die for killing Robert Bunner in Bunner's Cleveland apartment in 1987. The reprieve moved Bonnell's execution from Feb. 12 to March 18, 2021.

