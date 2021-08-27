Ohio EPA will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 to discuss a draft permit for a proposed lateral and vertical expansion of the Wood County Landfill in Bowling Green.
The meeting will be held in the Simpson Meeting Room, Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. EPA staff will give a short presentation about the permitting process, draft permit, and will answer questions from the public. A hearing will immediately follow during which the public may submit written comments on the record about the draft expansion permit. Attendees are expected to follow the rules of the building which may have mask/distancing requirements.
Participants who want handouts for the meeting should email Paula.Payne@epa.ohio.gov so electronic copies may be emailed on the day of the public meeting.
Wood County owns the municipal solid waste landfill located on the east side of Tontogany Road just north of U.S. 6 and is the applicant for the expansion. The proposed horizontal expansion would be 59.1 acres for a total of 101.1 acres. The horizontal and vertical expansions, if approved, would add about 8.9 million cubic yards of space and give the landfill approximately 111 years of capacity based on current waste intake.
Anyone may submit comments and/or request to be on a mailing list to receive notice regarding further action on the expansion application by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Materials and Waste Management, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049, attention Brian Dearth, or by email to epa.dmwmcomments@epa.ohio.gov. The public comment period ends on Sept. 16.