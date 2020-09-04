The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Ohio Emergency Management Agency the PHMSA 2020 Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grant. The grant amount is $814,376.
“I am pleased to share the Ohio Emergency Management Agency will be granted financial assistance to ensure they are better prepared to keep the public safe during emergencies,” said Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green. “With these funds, OEM can increase their preparedness, train emergency responders, and discover the most efficient ways to transport hazmat shipments.”
Congress created the HMEP Grant Program in 1990 which allows recipients to design and implement planning and training programs based on their individual needs.
HMEP applicants allocate grant funds towards activities such as: Developing or revising emergency plans and training activities to account for bulk transportation of energy products by rail and over the road; conducting commodity flow studies to determine the frequency and quantity of hazmat shipments being transported through local communities; training emergency responders to respond appropriately to incidents involving bulk shipments of energy products as well as other hazmat.