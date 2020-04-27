The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, will hold a webinar with Keith Lake from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Team on May 12 at 8 a.m.
This is open to all chamber investors. During this webinar, Lake will address what the priorities of the Ohio chamber are related to coronavirus. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions on this topic, as well as the priorities that the business community is facing that relate to the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Agenda.
Lake is the veteran member of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Team. After working in Washington, D.C., including serving in the George H.W. Bush White House, Lake started at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in 1998 as the Assistant Director of what was then called the P.a.C.E. program – Political and Candidate Education.
He then was named the director of that program before stepping away for several years to work for one of the Ohio Chamber’s member companies. He returned to the Ohio chamber in 2012 to head-up the Government Affairs Team while also specializing in health care policy.
Register on the chamber website at www.bgchamber.net under the Events tab. When registering, there is an opportunity to leave questions. Lake will do his best to address all these questions as a part of the Webcast. Investors may reference the Chamber’s Public Policy on their website.