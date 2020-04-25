COLUMBUS – The Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation is sending up to $1.6 billion in dividends to Ohio’s public and private employers this spring to ease the coronavirus impact on the economy and business community.
For Wood County, the public employers’ dividend is $1.7 million.
The private employers’ dividend is $16.6 million.
The total dividend is $18.3 million.
Here is the breakdown in the county:
Wood County $198,791
Wood County Educational Service Center $60,777
Bowling Green $284,366
Bowling Green City Schools $83,930
Northwood $52,794
Perrysburg $198,967
Rossford $32,456
Bairdstown $133
Bloomdale $7,132
Bradner $5,839
Custar $309
Cygnet $1,234
Grand Rapids $1,914
Haskins $9,135
Jerry City $244
Luckey $1,732
Millbury $1,387
Milton Center $128
North Baltimore $27,671
North Baltimore Schools $26,262
Pemberville $17,305
Portage $620
Risingsun $1,715
Tontogany $445
Walbridge $5,540
Wayne $5,235
West Millgrove $124
Weston $4,861
Bloom Township $2,372
Center Township $2,874
Freedom Township $4,542
Grand Rapids Township $4,896
Henry Township $1,828
Jackson Township $1,767
Lake Township $39,515
Lake Local Schools $38,640
Liberty Township $1,724
Middleton Township $16,394
Milton Township $756
Montgomery Township $2,152
Perrysburg Township $128,120
Plain Township $3,412
Portage Township $2,676
Troy Township $10,523
Washington Township $3,507
Webster Township $1,054
Weston Township $837
New Belleville Ridge Cemetery $538
Union Hill Cemetery $478
Fort Meigs Cemetery $4,508
Pemberville Union cemetery $123
Eastwood Local Schools $37,415
Elmwood Local Schools $51,667
Perrysburg Exempted Schools $126,103
Rossford Exempted Schools $65,541
Wood County District Public Library $6,943
North Baltimore Public Library $437
Otsego Local Schools $37,232
Pemberville Public Library $490
Way Public Library $2,689
Rossford Public Library $915
Wayne Public Library $321
Weston Public Library $406
Northwest Wood Ambulance District $6,255
The agency will send more than 170,000 checks, in a move requested by Gov. Mike DeWine and approved April 10 by BWC’s Board of Directors.
The dividend equals approximately 100% of the premiums employers paid in policy year 2018. Approximately $1.4 billion will go to private employers and nearly $200 million will go to local government taxing districts, such as counties, cities, townships and schools.
This dividend follows other recent moves by BWC to ease COVID-19’s strain on employers. In late March, BWC told employers they could defer their monthly premium installment payments for March, April, and May until June 1.
The agency also waived or postponed some requirements and deadlines for several programs that reduce employer premiums and applied the discounts automatically.
In total, BWC has saved employers approximately $10 billion in workers’ comp costs through dividends, credits, rate reductions and efficiencies since 2011.