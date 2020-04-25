COLUMBUS – The Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation is sending up to $1.6 billion in dividends to Ohio’s public and private employers this spring to ease the coronavirus impact on the economy and business community.

For Wood County, the public employers’ dividend is $1.7 million.

The private employers’ dividend is $16.6 million.

The total dividend is $18.3 million.

Here is the breakdown in the county:

Wood County $198,791

Wood County Educational Service Center $60,777

Bowling Green $284,366

Bowling Green City Schools $83,930

Northwood $52,794

Perrysburg $198,967

Rossford $32,456

Bairdstown $133

Bloomdale $7,132

Bradner $5,839

Custar $309

Cygnet $1,234

Grand Rapids $1,914

Haskins $9,135

Jerry City $244

Luckey $1,732

Millbury $1,387

Milton Center $128

North Baltimore $27,671

North Baltimore Schools $26,262

Pemberville $17,305

Portage $620

Risingsun $1,715

Tontogany $445

Walbridge $5,540

Wayne $5,235

West Millgrove $124

Weston $4,861

Bloom Township $2,372

Center Township $2,874

Freedom Township $4,542

Grand Rapids Township $4,896

Henry Township $1,828

Jackson Township $1,767

Lake Township $39,515

Lake Local Schools $38,640

Liberty Township $1,724

Middleton Township $16,394

Milton Township $756

Montgomery Township $2,152

Perrysburg Township $128,120

Plain Township $3,412

Portage Township $2,676

Troy Township $10,523

Washington Township $3,507

Webster Township $1,054

Weston Township $837

New Belleville Ridge Cemetery $538

Union Hill Cemetery $478

Fort Meigs Cemetery $4,508

Pemberville Union cemetery $123

Eastwood Local Schools $37,415

Elmwood Local Schools $51,667

Perrysburg Exempted Schools $126,103

Rossford Exempted Schools $65,541

Wood County District Public Library $6,943

North Baltimore Public Library $437

Otsego Local Schools $37,232

Pemberville Public Library $490

Way Public Library $2,689

Rossford Public Library $915

Wayne Public Library $321

Weston Public Library $406

Northwest Wood Ambulance District $6,255

The agency will send more than 170,000 checks, in a move requested by Gov. Mike DeWine and approved April 10 by BWC’s Board of Directors.

The dividend equals approximately 100% of the premiums employers paid in policy year 2018. Approximately $1.4 billion will go to private employers and nearly $200 million will go to local government taxing districts, such as counties, cities, townships and schools.

This dividend follows other recent moves by BWC to ease COVID-19’s strain on employers. In late March, BWC told employers they could defer their monthly premium installment payments for March, April, and May until June 1.

The agency also waived or postponed some requirements and deadlines for several programs that reduce employer premiums and applied the discounts automatically.

In total, BWC has saved employers approximately $10 billion in workers’ comp costs through dividends, credits, rate reductions and efficiencies since 2011.

