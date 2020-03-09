Ohio announces 3 positive tests as state's 1st virus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio on Monday announced the state's first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.
Three people have tested positive for the virus. The locations of those people is not yet known.
Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 3:40 pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio on Monday announced the state's first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.
Three people have tested positive for the virus. The locations of those people is not yet known.
Posted in News, State on Monday, March 9, 2020 3:40 pm. | Tags:
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]