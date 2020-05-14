PERRYSBURG — The city has contracted with the Shelly Company for construction of Ohio 25 from Craig Drive to Findlay Street and U.S. 20 from East Boundary to Indiana Avenue.
The project consists of pavement milling and asphalt resurfacing Route 25 (Dixie Highway) from Craig Drive to the Perrysburg Auto Mall, including the single lane Findlay off-ramp, and pavement milling and asphalt resurfacing Route 20 (Sandusky Street) from Indiana Avenue to East Boundary Street.
Also included are replacing pedestrian ramps at intersections; replacing raised pavement markers and new pavement markings.
Traffic will be maintained during construction, however delays are to be expected and alternate routes are encouraged. Most work on Route 25 will occur during night-time hours. Most of the project is funded at 80% Ohio Department of Transportation and 20% city funds, with no assessments.
The project construction will start Monday.
There will be no open house for this project. Questions may be directed to the City of Perrysburg Engineering Division at 419-872-7880 or by e-mail at SR20-SR25Resurfacing@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.