A two-vehicle crash on Ohio 25 Tuesday sent three people to the hospital.
The preliminary Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report indicates a 1987 Chrysler Concord was eastbound on Bishop Road and pulled into the Route 25 intersection.
The Chrysler was struck by a southbound 2013 Honda Odyssey.
The driver of the Chrysler and two passengers in the Honda were transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The crash occurred at 4:50 p.m. and the northbound lanes, where the vehicles ended up after the collision, were closed for 45 minutes.