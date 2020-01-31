Oh, say can you see… - Sentinel-Tribune: News

National Anthem

Oh, say can you see…

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 7:37 am

Oh, say can you see… Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Zane Limes stands between members of the Eastwood varsity basketball team and cheerleaders during the National Anthem before the start of a basketball game at Eastwood High School on Tuesday.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Friday, January 31, 2020 7:37 am.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]