Police Shooting Atlanta

FILE - This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta, June 12, 2020. A specially appointed prosecutor said Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, that he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Brooks more than two years ago. 

 Atlanta Police Department via AP, File

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks acted reasonably during the 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man's fatal shooting, a specially appointed prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing his decision not to pursue charges against the pair.

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, said Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks in June 2020, and Officer Devin Brosnan will not face any charges, saying they faced a "dynamic situation" that was "quickly evolving."

