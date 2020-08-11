A traffic stop in Bowling Green led to a foot chase and ended when the suspect was stopped with a Taser.
An Ohio State Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on Cortez Peterson shortly after 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning while southbound on Interstate 75. Cortez pulled off the interstate onto East Wooster Street and into the former BP gas parking lot.
According to Sgt. Ryan Purpura, when the trooper approached the vehicle, he smelled burnt marijuana and asked Peterson to exit the vehicle.
Upon stepping out, Cortez resisted then took off running toward Wooster Street. The trooper was able to tackle him to the ground, but Cortez got away and ran across the road.
Multiple units from the Bowling Green Police Division and Bowling Green State University police responded to the call for backup to help with the search, Purpura said.
Cortez was Tasered while running into the ditch on the north side of Wooster Street. He was walked back across the road in handcuffs and was placed in a cruiser.
A probable cause search of his vehicle turned up “a decent amount” of suspected heroin and cocaine, Purpura said.
Cortez, 28, of Southfield, Michigan, is facing charges of resisting arrest, possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.
He was to be taken to jail after being processed, Purpura said.
BG EMS responded to the scene to check Cortez for any injuries.
The trooper had minor scratches from the scuffle, Purpura said.