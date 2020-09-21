Travis McDowell wiped away tears while officers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Perrysburg Police Department were honored for saving his life after a motorcycle accident earlier this year in northern Wood County.
“They are awesome, even from two totally different departments to come together and work together. It’s like family almost, I’m grateful they are here,” McDowell said.
On the evening of May 13 McDowell lost control of his motorcycle on the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 475 and was ejected from his bike causing him to strike a traffic sign.
McDowell lost both of his legs and most of the use of his right arm.
Perrysburg police officers Jesse Gomez and Brad Dayton, along with Sgt. Katheryn Banks and Trooper Casimir VonSacken from the patrol all responded to the crash where they applied tourniquets to both of his legs and right arm.
“When we arrived on scene our training and experience took over. You just spring into action due to the training, you see what you see, and you just take action,” said Banks, who has been with the patrol for 10 years.
That action would save the life of McDowell, 47, who has been riding a motorcycle most of his life.
Officers with both departments worked together while applying three tourniquets waiting for medics to arrive.
“You always remain hopeful and positive and optimistic that what you are doing is going to really help and assist somebody and they are going to make it in the end. So to see him here today is just wonderful that he is recovering so well and that he made it,” Banks said.
As officers worked to save McDowell they also had to worry about traffic along the busy highway near Perrysburg along I-475.
“Officer Dayton was the first one on the scene and he did a good job communicating with us via the radio and putting me exactly where to go, and basically shutting off traffic and make sure we could get to him (McDowell) and secure him,” Gomez said.
McDowell is a Perrysburg Township resident and owns a towing business in Wood County.
“It’s huge for me, I couldn’t ask for anything better, even through the difficult times of trying to get used to things. You know, when you stop and think about what they did, it just makes everything that much more better.”
McDowell does not recall much from the accident.
“From what I hear it was a horrible experience, I’m grateful that I don’t remember any of it.”