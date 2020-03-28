In this March 26, 2020, file photo, a Chicago police officer notifies a cyclist that the trails in Promontory Park, along Lake Michigan, are closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to shut down the trails along Lake Michigan and nearby parks during the coronavirus crisis underscores a growing concern that the large crowds of people flocking to beaches, parks and playgrounds are making it easier for the virus to spread. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)