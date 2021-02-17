In this Sept. 24, 2016, file photo, a funeral service card bearing the likeness of Tyre King is carried by a mourner in Columbus, Ohio. The white Ohio police officer who killed 13-year-old King argued in a federal court filing Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, that he used reasonable force and race wasn't a factor in the shooting of the Black teenager. Columbus Officer Bryan Mason shot Tyre in 2016 while responding to a reported armed robbery. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)