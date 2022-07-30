EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop.

Jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors, Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer reported. He was acquitted of another count of assault.

