3 of 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina

3 of 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 10:38 am

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Three of four inmates who overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from an Ohio county jail were caught in North Carolina after slightly more than a day on the run, authorities in both states said.

The three men who escaped from the Gallia County jail early Sunday were "captured without incident" at around 2 a.m. Monday, a release from Cary police said. Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40 and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30, are awaiting extradition to Ohio.

Calendar

