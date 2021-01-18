Winter operations stats for the Ohio Department of Transportation in Northwest Ohio indicate there has been a more active winter this year over last.
Below are the current figures for the 16-county region in Northwest Ohio regarding materials used and equipment miles driven during snow and ice control operations within ODOT District 1 and 2 (Wood, Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Williams counties).
The stats represent all of this winter season through Wednesday:
There has been 26,550 tons of salt used, compared to 20,520 last year.
There has been 1.3 million gallons of liquid de-icer used, compared to 1.2 million in 2020.
Drivers have driven 378,840 miles for snow and ice, compared to 364,570 last year.