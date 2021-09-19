Road work continues in Wood County. Here’s an update from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Southbound Interstate 75 on-ramp from the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs on Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The detour is northbound I-75 to Buck Road to southbound I-75.
The southbound I-75 collector road to Ohio 795, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs on Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Traffic from the Ohio Turnpike will have access to Route 795 off-ramp and to southbound I-75. I-75 southbound traffic will have access to the Ohio Turnpike.
I-75, between U.S. 6 and Poe Road may experience lane restrictions for overhead bridge work on Poe and Gypsy Lane roads.
Poe between Mercer and Dunbridge roads is closed for bridge replacement through late September.
Ohio 199, between Alexander and Swan roads, Scotch Ridge/Pemberville, is closed for a culvert replacement. Estimated completion is Sept. 30. The detour is Route 6 to Bowling Green Road to Ohio 105.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.