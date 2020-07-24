The Ohio Department of Transportation has several projects going on around Northwest Ohio.
U.S. 20/23, between Lemoyne Road and Ohio 420, will be closed for resurfacing Aug. 10, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The detour is Route 420 to Ohio 163.
Route 20/23 to southbound Interstate 75, Perrysburg, will be closed for ramp work through Aug. 9, overnight 9 p.m.-6 a.m. The detour is northbound I-75 to Ohio 795 to southbound I-75.
Northbound Interstate 280, between Ohio Turnpike and Bahnsen Road and between Walbridge and Woodville roads, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs Aug. 12, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
The ramp from northbound I-280 to Bahnsen Road (Exit 1B) will be closed. The detour is northbound I-280 to Route 795 (Exit 2).
Northbound I-75, between Route 795 and Lime City Road, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repair Aug. 4, overnight 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
The ramp from Route 795 and Ohio Turnpike to northbound I-75 will be closed Aug. 4, overnight 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Southbound I-75, between Buck and Lime City roads, will experience lane restrictions for pavement repair beginning Aug. 3 through Aug. 4, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
The ramp from Buck Road to southbound I-75 will be closed overnight Aug. 3 through Aug. 4, nightly 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
Southbound I-75, between Ohio 281 and Bays Road, will experience lane restrictions for slide repair beginning Aug. 10 through mid-November.
Ongoing projects:
Route 163, between Route 20/23 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for pavement work Aug. 11, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The detour is Route to Pemberville Road.
Ohio 25, between Ohio 582 and Roachton Road will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September.
The ramp from Buck Road to southbound I-75 is closed.
U.S. 6, between County Home and Huffman roads, is closed for bridge rehabilitation through July.
The detour is Route 25 to Route 281 to Route 199 to Route 6.
Route 6, between the southern leg of Route 199 and Pemberville Road, is closed for a culvert replacement at Wayne Road through July. Lane restrictions are possible between southern leg of Route 199 and Route 23 for resurfacing.
The detour is Route 281 to Route 25.
I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, impacting Toledo, Rossford and Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible.
The estimated completion is fall 2023.
The southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road is closes for ramp reconstruction through September.
All work is weather permitting.