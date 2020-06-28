The Ohio Department of Transportation has several projects going on around Northwest Ohio.
Southbound Interstate 75, between Buck Road and Lime City Road, Rossford/Perrysburg Township, will experience lane restrictions for bridge work on Lime City Road on Tuesday from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
The ramp from Buck Road to southbound I-75 is closed.
The Lime City Road bridge over I-75 will be reduced to one lane next month.
The northbound I-75 ramp to northbound Interstate 475, Perrysburg, will be closed for bridge deck sealing overnight, July 10-11, 8 p.m.-8 a.m.
U.S. 6, between County Home Road and Huffman Road, is closed for bridge rehabilitation through July.
The detour is Route 25 to Ohio 281 to Ohio 199 to U.S. 6.
Route 6, between the southern leg of Route 199 and Pemberville Road, will be closed for a culvert replacement at Wayne Road beginning Monday through July. Lane restrictions are possible between southern leg of Route 199 and U.S. 23 for resurfacing.
The estimated completion is August.
The detour is Route 281 to Route 25.
Wayne Road is closed at Route 6. Seek an alternate route.
I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, impacting Toledo, Rossford and Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible.
All work is weather permitting.
The estimated completion is fall 2023.
The southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road will close for ramp reconstruction on Monday, through September.