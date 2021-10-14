The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, is increasing awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Nationally, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence each year. One in four women and one in ten men will experience some type of violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
Locally, more than 700 survivors in Wood County reach out to the Cocoon for services each year. The number of survivors who reach out annually has dramatically increased over each of the past three years, from assisting 600 in all of 2019 to 662 as of Sept. 30, 2021 . Not only have the number of instances of violence been on the rise, but the violence within those instances has escalated, according to Cocoon press release.
The Cocoon will be spearheading an awareness campaign about domestic violence throughout the month of October with posters in local businesses; window displays at 526 E. Wooster St. (offered by Greenbriar Realty) and H&R Block located at 200 S. Main St., featuring silhouettes representing children who have witnessed and/or suffered abuse with messaging about how the abuse has affected them.
There will also be an artwork display created by survivors at ACE Hardware, 136 S. Main St.
The Wood County Clothesline Project, featuring T-shirts made by survivors or loved ones of survivors, will be on display at Bowling Green State University on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no cost to view the display.
The Cocoon offers 24/7 services every day of the year. An advocate can be reached by calling 419-373-1730 and selecting option 2. Services are provided at no cost and are confidential.
To learn more, visit www.thecocoon.org.