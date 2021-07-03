ROSSFORD — The former assistant Wood County administrator will be the new finance director in the city.
After an executive session to discuss personnel, council approved the appointment of Kelly O’Boyle as the new finance director during the Monday meeting.
O’Boyle will replace Gina Schell.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said that Shell and O’Boyle were the two finalists when the search was done a year ago for a finance director.
“We interviewed a half dozen or more and the recommendation of the search committee came down to our former finance director (Gina Schell) and Kelly. Both the city administrator Ed Ciecka and our former finance director (Karen Freeman) came to the same conclusion as our search committee and when the position looked like it would become available again. I contacted Kelly to see if she would be interested and she said she was,” MacKinnon said.
Most recently, O’Boyle had been finance director for Napoleon. She left Wood County for the Napoleon job in summer 2019.
“She’s been on the public side for just about all of her career and she has managing a similar sized city in Napoleon and she has been successful every stop of the way in her career,” MacKinnon said. “She’s been in public finance her entire career and she’s been a very known, liked and respected entity.”
O’Boyle has a Master’s of Public Administration from the University of Toledo.
MacKinnon said that council members were already familiar with O’Boyle from the previous search.
“She has very current and recent municipal experience and past experience in a broad variety of positions within the financial world,” Councilman Bob Densic said about O’Boyle.
Densic also predicts a number of new and expanding issues that the finance director will have to work with.
“With the Amazon facility coming in, we have a more (tax dollars) coming into the city. There will be a lot of activity with that, together with a lot of capital projects, so there’s a lot to be tracked with that. If the American Rescue Plan comes through the tracking duties with that are going to be quite strenuous,” Densic said.
Schell resigned June 4. She had held the position since Feb. 25, 2020.