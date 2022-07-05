In order to relocate a combined sewer, in preparation of the construction of the new city building, Oak Street will be closed and vehicle access to the city administration building parking lot will be blocked beginning Wednesday.
It’s expected that this work will continue through the end of the month.
Those visiting the building should park in the north section of the Wood County District Public Library’s parking lot or in public parking lot 4. Pedestrian access to the city building will be maintained via the crosswalk/sidewalk at Oak and Church streets. Concrete barriers will be placed along the sidewalk for safety.
As the work progresses, the Church and West Oak intersection will be closed to through traffic for a few days as well. A lane closure on Main Street will also be necessary.
The time frame of this closure is dependent on weather and progress of work. Crews will be working 10-hour days and Saturdays to complete this portion of the project.