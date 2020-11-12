PERRYSBURG – In recognition of America Recycles Day 2020, which is Sunday, O-I Glass, Inc. is opening a permanent glass recycling drop-off for Northwest Ohio residents.
Starting this week, O-I’s glass packaging collection center, located at its global headquarters in Perrysburg, will provide residents in Wood and Lucas counties with a place to recycle their glass packaging.
“On America Recycles Day, and every day, O-I is actively working to improve the U.S. glass recycling system to reduce consumer waste and conserve resources,” said Jim Nordmeyer, vice president of global sustainability.
O-I’s Glass Recycling Drop-Off Center will feature a commercial recycling container, provided by Rumpke Recycling and will be placed at its global headquarters outside of the O-I Plaza 3 Building, 1890 Wilkinson Way.
The collected glass will be transported to Rumpke’s advanced recycling facilities in Dayton for sorting and processing.
“Glass recycling is a very local, very circular environmental behavior,” Nordmeyer said. “The post-consumer glass collected here will be turned into new bottles in as little as 30 days. The glass recycled through this drop-off location will help the environment and economy, locally in Northern Ohio.”
“As O-I works to improve recycling for glass, the company also recognizes America Recycles Day as a time to educate and empower consumers to recycle even more,” he said. “The conservation of natural resources reduces the energy and natural resources. The use of recycled glass enables efficiencies in manufacturing new glass—creating further emissions savings. And, the use of post-consumer glass to make new glass creates demand for end-of-life packaging, diverting them from the landfill and recognizing their role as a valuable resource for the industry.”
The following items are acceptable for recycling:
- Beer/wine/champagne/spirits/ non-alcoholic beverage glass bottles
- Food glass jars/containers
The items below are not acceptable for recycling:
- Windows - Mirrors
- Light bulbs - Solar panels
- Heat-resistant glass (e.g. Pyrex) - Drinking glasses
- Computer/TV screens - Glass tableware
With more than 25,500 people at 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I had revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.