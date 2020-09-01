TOLEDO – Last week, Democratic Northwest Ohio legislators wrote a letter urging University of Toledo President Gregory Postel to halt the transfer of residents, faculty and programs from the University of Toledo’s Dana Cancer Center to ProMedica’s Flower Hospital.
“If these transfers take place as scheduled, they will dismantle a nationally renowned residency program to the detriment of the University of Toledo Medical Center,” the letter stated.
It was written by state Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, and state Reps. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, and Mike Sheehy, D-Oregon.
The impending transfer is set to begin on Tuesday, but the legislators are urging the university to wait until the Ohio Attorney General’s office completes its review of the Academic Affiliation Agreement between the university and ProMedica.
The agreement was initially implemented in 2015 to improve the strained finances of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences and help it enhance its academic mission.
However, then-Attorney General Mike DeWine noted that the agreement could be revoked if it demonstrated anti-competitive concerns. The legislators say this transfer follows a history of violations to the agreement that have negatively impacted both the university and the Northwest Ohio region.
“Past losses of highly acclaimed physicians who were recruited to Toledo were also directly or indirectly caused by dysfunction, and apparently ProMedica pecuniary interests, engendered by the affiliation agreement,” the letter stated. “All of these physicians who improved the quality of medical care and education in Northwest Ohio have now left the region.”
The legislators say their letter is part of an effort to address ongoing concerns brought to their attention by constituents who work for or have ties to the university.
“Physicians have told me stories about having their privileges at ProMedica facilities denied after standing up for their department, which is an anti-competitive action that conflicts with the Academic Affiliation Agreement,” Fedor said. “To me, these allegations blatantly demonstrate evidence of retaliation and strong-arm tactics against the college of medicine and life sciences and UTMC.”
