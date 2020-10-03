Mary Bach’s fingers took center stage to bring awareness to domestic violence as the Cocoon partnered with The Wood County Museum for the opening a new permanent exhibit, “The Mary & Carl Bach Story.”
“In Mary Bach’s time no one talked about this,” said Bethany Eschedor, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce event coordinator. “For so long she was silent and now she has a voice.”
The grand opening celebration and open house for the exhibit took place on Thursday and was presented by the chamber.
The most recognized object in the museum’s collection is Mary’s fingers. Preserved in a jar, they were part of the 1881 murder trial where Carl was convicted and executed for his wife’s murder.
“The exhibit is based off the trial transcripts. The exhibit is really from a very journalistic perspective. We worked alongside domestic violence agencies in our community, like the Cocoon, Alicia’s Voice, the Wood County Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and National Alliance on Mental Illness,” said Kelli Kling, museum director. “So we knew we were on the right track of telling the story accurately but showing that the story that happened in the 1880s is not unlike what happens today.”
Kling said that there are resources for people who are experiencing domestic violence today and information is available as part of the exhibit.
The new exhibit has trial transcripts, full color presentations with graphics and excerpts from the original newspaper clippings and a 7-minute documentary video. The displays give the history of how the couple met, their divorce filing, detailed accounts from the court case and findings from the reconserved fingers.
“This is not the only murder that has taken place in Wood County, but it is the most notable, because of the items and the story that was part of it. It’s the story that carried it further,” Kling said.
The original artifacts of the murder, trial and execution came from a curiosity cabinet kept in the Wood County Sheriff’s office, she said. They were then moved to a display in the courthouse and then to the Wood County Historical Society museum in the 1980s. That first exhibit was simply the items and an original newspaper article explaining the case.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn was at Thursday’s event. A student of the case, he commented on the various items in the case, including the three fingers, the corn knife used in the murder, the rope and leather straps used in the hanging and the tin cup Carl used in jail.
“All of this would be considered evidence,” Wasylyshyn said, adding that law enforcement was very different then. “When the sheriff completed the hanging, he disassembled the scaffolding and used it to build his front porch. That would not be allowed.”
More than 50 patrons came to the event. However, because of the coronavirus restrictions on social distancing, not all of the items in the collection were on display.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, the Cocoon displayed “The Wood County Clothesline Project” on the front lawn.
The museum is open for self-guided tours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends from 1-4 p.m. All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org.