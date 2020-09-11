Bowling Green officials are asking residents to evacuate your home if you live in the area of South Maple and Gorrell from Pearl Street to Wooster in Bowling Green. City officials said Columbia Gas is on scene. Members of the Bowling Green Fire Division are going door to door testing gas levels throughout the area.
breaking featured top story
NOW: Gas leak causes evacuation in BG
