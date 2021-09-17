Novel Blends owner Michael Stoepler says he hopes the new bookstore and coffee shop on South Main Street will provide an atmosphere that allows community members to get comfy.
“We want people to linger and stay a while,” Stoepler said.
The business, which opened Sept. 9, is located at 116 S. Main St.
The idea for Novel Blends came, in part, out of a desire to help area non-profits. Stoepler said he and his wife previously started a non-profit and discovered how difficult it was for such organizations to get money.
“We wanted to start a business that would help other non-profits, in the Bowling Green area especially, to get some money for the good work that they do,” he said, noting that “1% of all that we have is intended to go to them.”
As a veteran, Stoepler said they started with an interest in veterans issues that expanded to a desire to aid other groups.
“We’ve decided we were going to try to help anybody we could,” he said. “That’s how it came about.”
As of Wednesday’s interview Stoepler noted they hadn’t yet contacted all of the groups they plan to benefit “because we just opened and I’m just getting my feet wet.”
Add to that daughter Megan Jablonoski’s experience in the barista world, “and the whole family are avid readers, so we sort of put the two together” and arrived at Novel Blends.
Stoepler says they serve coffee from local roasters in Perrysburg and Findlay, and feature specialty coffee drinks than run the gamut, from lattes to cappuccino and americanos, “the whole nine yards, teas, whatever you like to have.”
When it comes to the books at Novel Blends, Stoepler said they largely stock fiction.
“Although we do have autobiography and memoir and biography. Most of them are fiction, most of them are newer writers,” he said. “We can order anything that people want, but we wanted to stick with newer writers, writers trying to break into the U.S. market, that type of thing.
“I wanted a coffee shop where you can sit and work,” Stoepler said, “where kids from BG would feel comfortable hanging out and doing their homework.”
He said he hopes that when patrons come into the store, they’ll find a comfy atmosphere that’s also aesthetically pleasing.
Novel Blends is also a family affair. Megan is the main barista and Stoepler said he and his son did the lion’s share of remodeling their space. His wife also helped in a number of ways, including helping decorate and refurbishing the the shops’s furniture.
Stoepler loves the bookstore aspect of the business, noting that he enjoys writing and has a wide variety of interests.
He likes “helping people pick out a good new writer, one we hope is good … and I love talking to people and helping other people.”
Stoepler also said he was grateful for the community response when Novel Blends first opened.
“Friday, the outpouring from the people in BG, waiting for the shop to open, their kindness, was almost overwhelming,” and he offered “thanks to everybody that came in supported us.”
As the store has been in its “soft opening” phase, Stoepler said they’ve been testing different hours of operation, but that he’s looking at regular hours of 9 a.m.-7 p.m. during the week, though it could stay open later.