A look at candidates running on the Nov. 2 ballot, according to the Wood County Board of Elections:
Bowling Green City School District
Board of Education, two to be elected
Norman J. Geer
Ryan Myers
Jessica Swaisgood
Peggy A. Thompson
Bowling Green City
Council-at-large, two to be elected
Mark Hollenbaugh Democrat
Gregory W. Robinette Republican
1st Ward Council, one to be elected
Mark R. Hanson Republican
Nick Rubando Democrat
2nd Ward Council, one to be elected
Joel O’Dorisio Democrat
3rd Ward Council, one to be elected
Tony J. Hunter Republican
Rachel Phipps Democrat
4th Ward Council, one to be elected
William J. Herald Republican
Sandra Rowland Democrat
Northwood City
Council (unexpired term ending 12/31/2023), one to be elected
Michael Melnyk
Council, four to be elected
Louis W. Fahrbach
Patrick Huntermark
Randy Kozina
Mark A. Stoner
Perrysburg City
Mayor, one to be elected
Thomas G. Mackin
Council, three to be elected
Dean Barley
Deborah L. Born
Kevin Fuller
John D. Meier
Victor Senn
Barry E. VanHoozen
Mark A. Weber
Bloomdale Village
Council, four to be elected
Robert Clark
Kathy Simon
Bethany Vincent
Bradner Village
Council, four to be elected
Robert Dean
Michael J. Gudakunst II
Shawn J. Hall
Terry E. James
Lori Johnston
William D. Vail
Custar Village
Council, four to be elected
A. DeAndar Bates
Cheryl Vanscode
Board of Trustees of Public Affairs, one to be elected
Jerald K. Clink
Grand Rapids Village
Council, four to be elected
Dona Curtis
Jody K. Donsbach
Lynn C. Sylvain
Haskins Village
Council, four to be elected
Eric S. Prehn
Nicholas Adam Thompson
Hoytville Village
Mayor (unexpired term ending 12/31/2023), one to be elected
Justin Gallagher
Jerry City Village
Mayor (unexpired term ending 12/31/2023), one to be elected
John Brown
Council, four to be elected
Larry D. Crawford
Luckey Village
Council, four to be elected
Donald E. Brickner
Patricio Covarrubias Jr.
Charles Michael Franklin
Mike McNulty
Millbury Village
Council, four to be elected
Timothy A. Clapsaddle
Marvin C. Cowell
Jocelyn Harpel
Kevin N. Sanders
Kurt Schwamberger
North Baltimore Village
Council, four to be elected
Bill Cook
DeeAnne Hosmer, write-in
Timothy G. Pelton
Pemberville Village
Council, four to be elected
Daniel J. Angel
Larry Titkemeier
Portage Village
Council, four to be elected
Andrew Bahnsen
Michael Brinkman
Carl C. Crawford
Robert Harvey
John Jividen
Risingsun Village
Council, four to be elected
Earl Morse
Timothy K. Woodruff
Tontogany Village
Council, four to be elected
Robert Bergfeld
Connie L. Mehring
Walbridge Village
Council, four to be elected
Susan A. Hart-Douglas
LaDenna Johnston
Wayne Village
Council, four to be elected
Jay Vandersall
Weston Village
Council, four to be elected
Ricky Easterwood
Robert M. Myerholtz Jr.
Ashley Patel
Craig David Warner
Bloom Township
Trustee (unexpired term ending 12/31/2023), one to be elected
Jim Carter Jr.
Jessica McGrain
Trustee, two to be elected
Michael Dean Barnhisel
Mitchell Emmitt
Terry Lee Hummel
Center Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Richard Engle
Josh Nutter
Doug Wulff
Freedom Township
Trustee, two to be elected
David Bruning
Richard C. Rahe
Grand Rapids Township
Trustee, two to be elected
David L. Chamberlain
Ike Topp
Henry Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Jim Casey
Tom Gazarek
Henry Carl Matthes III
Nick Stahl
James L. Wymer Jr.
Jackson Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Gregory A. Panning
Matthew Sheeks
Adam Ziegler
Lake Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Lorie A. Davis
Jeffery Pettit
Stephen D. Poiry
Richard Welling
Scott Wright
Liberty Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Chris Heinze
Gary J. Herringshaw
Middleton Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Donald Cromley
Michael Moulton
Milton Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Stanley J. Wilhelm
Nathan L. Wilhelm
Montgomery Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Robert D. Gonyer
Jerry L. Houtz Jr.
Perry Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Eric J. Burns
James Hunker
Anthony Thompson
Perrysburg Township
Fiscal Officer (unexpired term ending 03/31/20), one to be elected
Hannah L. Nelson
Trustee, two to be elected
Gary Richard Britten
Robert Mack
Plain Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Donald L. Bechstein
James A. Rossow
Portage Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Rodney Rhoden
Donald Zeigler
Troy Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Thomas Ballard
James D. Bell
Matthew L. Brinker
Kenneth J. Recker
Washington Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Abel W. Euler
David L. Smith
Webster Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Isaac N. Bailey
Jim Cajka
Weston Township
Trustee, two to be elected
Shad Kendall
Randy Tolles
Eastwood Local School District
Board of Education, three to be elected
AJ Haas
Denis L. Helm
Sherri L. Sheffler
Elmwood Local School District
Board of Education, two to be elected
Brian S. King
David A. Lee
Jeremie Pennington
William J. Zimmerman
Lake Local School District
Board of Education, three to be elected
Nicholas R. Baer
Bradley L. Blandin
Tim Krugh
North Baltimore Local School District
Board of Education, three to be elected
Timothy J. Archer Jr.
Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse
Joshua Stufft
Northwood Local School District
Board of Education, three to be elected
Angela Closson
Jeffrey S. Dunlap
Charles C. Turner
Otsego Local School District
Board of Education, three to be elected
Bradley J. Anderson
Jessica J. Mehl
Mark D. Tolles
Perrysburg Exempted Village School District
Board of Education, three to be elected
Eric Benington
David Desser
Sue Larimer
Laura Meinke
Lori Reffert
Rossford Exempted Village School District
Board of Education, two to be elected
Dawn R. Burks
Joel P. Haas
Jackie Huffman
Wood County Educational Service Center
Governing Board, three to be elected
Judith A. Hines
Judith Paredes
Timothy F. Smith