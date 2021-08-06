Vote 2020

A look at candidates running on the Nov. 2 ballot, according to the Wood County Board of Elections:

Bowling Green City School District

Board of Education, two to be elected

Norman J. Geer

Ryan Myers

Jessica Swaisgood

Peggy A. Thompson

Bowling Green City

Council-at-large, two to be elected

Mark Hollenbaugh Democrat

Gregory W. Robinette Republican

1st Ward Council, one to be elected

Mark R. Hanson Republican

Nick Rubando Democrat

2nd Ward Council, one to be elected

Joel O’Dorisio Democrat

3rd Ward Council, one to be elected

Tony J. Hunter Republican

Rachel Phipps Democrat

4th Ward Council, one to be elected

William J. Herald Republican

Sandra Rowland Democrat

Northwood City

Council (unexpired term ending 12/31/2023), one to be elected

Michael Melnyk

Council, four to be elected

Louis W. Fahrbach

Patrick Huntermark

Randy Kozina

Mark A. Stoner

Perrysburg City

Mayor, one to be elected

Thomas G. Mackin

Council, three to be elected

Dean Barley

Deborah L. Born

Kevin Fuller

John D. Meier

Victor Senn

Barry E. VanHoozen

Mark A. Weber

Bloomdale Village

Council, four to be elected

Robert Clark

Kathy Simon

Bethany Vincent

Bradner Village

Council, four to be elected

Robert Dean

Michael J. Gudakunst II

Shawn J. Hall

Terry E. James

Lori Johnston

William D. Vail

Custar Village

Council, four to be elected

A. DeAndar Bates

Cheryl Vanscode

Board of Trustees of Public Affairs, one to be elected

Jerald K. Clink

Grand Rapids Village

Council, four to be elected

Dona Curtis

Jody K. Donsbach

Lynn C. Sylvain

Haskins Village

Council, four to be elected

Eric S. Prehn

Nicholas Adam Thompson

Hoytville Village

Mayor (unexpired term ending 12/31/2023), one to be elected

Justin Gallagher

Jerry City Village

Mayor (unexpired term ending 12/31/2023), one to be elected

John Brown

Council, four to be elected

Larry D. Crawford

Luckey Village

Council, four to be elected

Donald E. Brickner

Patricio Covarrubias Jr.

Charles Michael Franklin

Mike McNulty

Millbury Village

Council, four to be elected

Timothy A. Clapsaddle

Marvin C. Cowell

Jocelyn Harpel

Kevin N. Sanders

Kurt Schwamberger

North Baltimore Village

Council, four to be elected

Bill Cook

DeeAnne Hosmer, write-in

Timothy G. Pelton

Pemberville Village

Council, four to be elected

Daniel J. Angel

Larry Titkemeier

Portage Village

Council, four to be elected

Andrew Bahnsen

Michael Brinkman

Carl C. Crawford

Robert Harvey

John Jividen

Risingsun Village

Council, four to be elected

Earl Morse

Timothy K. Woodruff

Tontogany Village

Council, four to be elected

Robert Bergfeld

Connie L. Mehring

Walbridge Village

Council, four to be elected

Susan A. Hart-Douglas

LaDenna Johnston

Wayne Village

Council, four to be elected

Jay Vandersall

Weston Village

Council, four to be elected

Ricky Easterwood

Robert M. Myerholtz Jr.

Ashley Patel

Craig David Warner

Bloom Township

Trustee (unexpired term ending 12/31/2023), one to be elected

Jim Carter Jr.

Jessica McGrain

Trustee, two to be elected

Michael Dean Barnhisel

Mitchell Emmitt

Terry Lee Hummel

Center Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Richard Engle

Josh Nutter

Doug Wulff

Freedom Township

Trustee, two to be elected

David Bruning

Richard C. Rahe

Grand Rapids Township

Trustee, two to be elected

David L. Chamberlain

Ike Topp

Henry Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Jim Casey

Tom Gazarek

Henry Carl Matthes III

Nick Stahl

James L. Wymer Jr.

Jackson Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Gregory A. Panning

Matthew Sheeks

Adam Ziegler

Lake Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Lorie A. Davis

Jeffery Pettit

Stephen D. Poiry

Richard Welling

Scott Wright

Liberty Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Chris Heinze

Gary J. Herringshaw

Middleton Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Donald Cromley

Michael Moulton

Milton Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Stanley J. Wilhelm

Nathan L. Wilhelm

Montgomery Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Robert D. Gonyer

Jerry L. Houtz Jr.

Perry Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Eric J. Burns

James Hunker

Anthony Thompson

Perrysburg Township

Fiscal Officer (unexpired term ending 03/31/20), one to be elected

Hannah L. Nelson

Trustee, two to be elected

Gary Richard Britten

Robert Mack

Plain Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Donald L. Bechstein

James A. Rossow

Portage Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Rodney Rhoden

Donald Zeigler

Troy Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Thomas Ballard

James D. Bell

Matthew L. Brinker

Kenneth J. Recker

Washington Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Abel W. Euler

David L. Smith

Webster Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Isaac N. Bailey

Jim Cajka

Weston Township

Trustee, two to be elected

Shad Kendall

Randy Tolles

Eastwood Local School District

Board of Education, three to be elected

AJ Haas

Denis L. Helm

Sherri L. Sheffler

Elmwood Local School District

Board of Education, two to be elected

Brian S. King

David A. Lee

Jeremie Pennington

William J. Zimmerman

Lake Local School District

Board of Education, three to be elected

Nicholas R. Baer

Bradley L. Blandin

Tim Krugh

North Baltimore Local School District

Board of Education, three to be elected

Timothy J. Archer Jr.

Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse

Joshua Stufft

Northwood Local School District

Board of Education, three to be elected

Angela Closson

Jeffrey S. Dunlap

Charles C. Turner

Otsego Local School District

Board of Education, three to be elected

Bradley J. Anderson

Jessica J. Mehl

Mark D. Tolles

Perrysburg Exempted Village School District

Board of Education, three to be elected

Eric Benington

David Desser

Sue Larimer

Laura Meinke

Lori Reffert

Rossford Exempted Village School District

Board of Education, two to be elected

Dawn R. Burks

Joel P. Haas

Jackie Huffman

Wood County Educational Service Center

Governing Board, three to be elected

Judith A. Hines

Judith Paredes

Timothy F. Smith

