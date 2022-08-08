California's Last Nuclear Plant

 The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, south of Los Osos, Calif., is viewed Sept. 20, 2005. California's last operating nuclear power plant could get a second lease on life. Owner Pacific Gas & Electric decided six years ago to close the twin-domed power plant by 2025. But Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was involved in the agreement to close the reactors, has prompted PG&E to consider seeking a longer lifespan for the plant. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, File)

 Michael Mariant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant.

California is the birthplace of the modern environmental movement that for decades has had a fraught relationship with nuclear power, which doesn't produce carbon pollution like fossil fuels but leaves behind waste that can remain dangerously radioactive for centuries.

0
0
0
0
0