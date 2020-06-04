Following the many protests across the country, including the one in Bowling Green on Sunday, Not In Our Town BG held a Community Conversation on Race and Equity on Thursday.
“I think this conversation is a beginning,” said Anthony King, the Bowling Green protest co-organizer. “It is a step in the right direction.”
The virtual event was held as NIOT’s regular monthly meeting and the goal was to consider issues and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
It used a panel format that allowed anyone from the more than 165 participants to take part with live submitted comments and questions, with a primary group of about a dozen local community leaders who discussed a wide range of topics during the nearly two-hour meeting.
Additionally, anyone could add a written post in a simultaneous live-chat room. Those comments took the form of questions, website links with more information and research-related postings from professors.
NIOT submitted the following statement:
“As we try to make sense of the senseless, Not in Our Town Bowling Green joins our worldwide communities in mourning the deaths of George Floyd, Brionna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and others whose names we do not know. We stand with the loved ones who mourn and with the larger communities of color who must live with the prejudice which still infects our society.
“We join in spirit with those protesting the violence, demanding justice for the killings. We acknowledge and appreciate the work that the Bowling Green and BGSU police departments have done to build community and understanding, and in partnership with them and all of the Bowling Green community, we are determined to continue to help to stop hate and ‘build safe, inclusive environments for all.’
“We know that silence is not the answer, nor is inaction in the face of hate and racism.”
In addition to King and the NIOT members and leaders, the panel speakers included members of the Bowling Green State University administration, BGSU Department of Public Safety Chief Michael Campbell and Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher.
Also included as a speaker was “Concerned Citizen X,” who appeared with a face covering.
“Many felt that the protest that happened on Sunday was a disgrace to the idea of protesting and did not truly portray the ideals we would like to hold,” said the anonymous participant.
He called Bowling Green a “sundown town and being very close to a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.”
King said that black residents in Bowling Green do not feel safe, and feel targeted.
“Sometimes they even feel harassed by the police force here and they want a way for that to diminish. They want a way to feel safe,” King said.
Campbell said safety is a priority.
“I would agree with the anonymous caller that it is concerning. Regardless of statistics, we talk about this quite a bit, at least departmentally,” Campbell said, “is that our first priority in our community is our members feeling safe, whether they are permanent residents, whether they are students or whatever the case may be.”
Examples of some subtle and more overt racism were given as examples, including numerous examples of law enforcement officers stopping vehicles for minor infractions, like exceeding the speed limit by one mile per hour, or not turning on headlights before leaving a parking lot.
BGSU Provost Joe Whitehead said that he had grown up in Mississippi and half of his elementary school experience was segregated.
“I experienced racism there, overt racism. I spent years in Kent, Ohio. I experienced instances of racism in Kent, Ohio. I’ve lived in North Carolina, as well as now again in Ohio. What we are describing is happening across the country,” he said. “And so we have to understand that it is not just localized in a particular area. It is really systemic. That’s the starting point to understand that we have to look at it across the board, instead of just localized and specific to a particular location.”
Suggestions for moving forward included holding a future panel of law enforcement leaders, educational sessions on racism, a book discussion group and including a wider range of opinions, including those of the youth.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown Bowling Green location.