LUCKEY — It is the “year that wasn’t” at Serenity Farms Equestrian Center.
That is how former executive director Debra Dettoff described operations since coronavirus has cut off its income sources. As a result, the center is in urgent need of financial assistance to keep its nine horses at the facility, the staff employed and the facility open.
Toward that effort they have set up a GoFundMe link on the center’s web page serenityfarm.org to raise approximately $30,000 to stay open.
For 19 years Serenity Farms has provided equine therapeutic services to Northwest Ohio citizens of all ages. But now money is so tight, the organization may be forced to sell their highly-trained animals.
“These horses are exquisitely trained in the Perelli Method,” Dettoff said, which she explained was a way that syncs the horses’ strengths to those of its handlers, using the principles of love, language and leadership.
“Not every horse can be a therapy horse,” she said. “They have to be able to handle a variety of situations and personalities.”
The miniature horses, ponies and full-size horses that successfully pass the training allow Serenity to offer programs that include evidence-based equestrian-assisted learning and therapy to a wide range of individuals and organizations in the community, as well as the staff and volunteers. Staff understand that critical cognitive, physical, sensory and behavioral connections are made more easily when learning and therapy involve horses.
Now Serenity Farms leaders say much of their work is being threatened as COVID-19 closures continue.
Executive Director Amanda Cajka said their just-completed online auction and fundraiser went as well as could be hoped for, with $50,000 raised for the facility operations. However, several grants have fallen through and $30,000 is needed to fund the operation until the end of the year.
Cajka said on July 2 they partially re-opened therapeutic riding for single riders but no groups.
Team Thunder, a group of four miniature horses, will recommence in a small way, with a visit to Northwest Ohio Hospice. But the restart will be on the outside looking in through a window.
Last year, Team Thunder alone brought in over $6,000 by this time, but that has dropped to $1,000 this year.
With the limited reopening, Serenity has set up several safety protocols to protect visitors and staff. They have assigned one person the full-time work of following a checklist for cleaning and sanitation.
Rather than meet in the lobby, staff meet the client at their vehicle. There is one way in and another way out to reduce interaction among visitors. The farm can only doing individual sessions, no groups.
Last year, by comparison, was a much busier time. The farm had 327 therapeutic riding lessons and their visits to nursing homes allowed 2,000 residents to interact with their miniature horses. There were 60 equine assisted learning lessons and 112 occupational therapy lessons. Among many learning opportunities Serenity offered, Penta Career Center students were coming to the facility to learn about horse care.
Those served have included children with autism, learning delays and ADHD; people with physical challenges such as cerebral palsy; veterans suffering with PTSD; as well as adult and juvenile victims of abuse or domestic violence, including those who have been sex trafficked.
“The most important factor in our successful programming has always been the quality and training of our staff and volunteers, including, of course, the four-legged ones. These horses do so much to help so many people,” Dettoff said.
Now, financial support for the future of Serenity Farms is up to the community it have served for 19 years.