A jury found two former fraternity members not guilty of causing the death of Stone Foltz.
They were found guilty of hazing and violating underage alcohol laws.
Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in Foltz’s death, but the jury only found not guilty of these charges.
The jury deliberated one hour Thursday and seven hours Friday.
The Foltz family released a statement through their attorney:
"As we sat in the courtroom day after day listening to excruciating testimony about Stone’s final moments, we grieved. Not just for the senseless death of our beloved eldest son, but for the lives of the young men who are now being held accountable for their reckless and self-serving actions," said Cory and Shari Foltz in a statement.
"It didn’t have to be this way, and make no mistake, it will happen again until Greek organizations and the universities that support them end hazing for good. We loved Stone deeply, and we lost him so young. We needed to hear the details and the truth about what happened to him that night, and we are grateful for the team that worked tirelessly to prosecute this case and the jury for their time and attention.
"While the trial is concluded, our commitment to Stone lives on. We will not rest until hazing is eradicated on all university campuses.”
Rex Elliott and Sean Alto, attorneys for the Foltz family, said that the jury’s verdict sends a clear message; hazing is a crime, and those who partake in it will be held accountable.
"In addition, the Greek organizations and universities that create environments where hazing thrives must also be held accountable for their culpable inaction," the attorneys said.
"Krinn, Henrickson, and the six other young men convicted in this case mirrored learned behaviors that should have been stopped years ago. Until people in power step up and end hazing or good, more wonderful families will be in the same position as the Foltz family —forced to sit in a courtroom replaying the excruciating last moments of their son’s completely unnecessary and senseless death.”
(This story will be updated.)