Wood County continues to receive around 1,700 coronavirus vaccine doses weekly — but it’s not nearly enough to meet the demand.
“I really recognize there’s a lot of interest in this vaccine,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison in a Tuesday interview. “There’s just not enough vaccine to go around.”
The health department has been distributing every vaccine available, Robison said.
“The biggest success is that we’re moving the doses we receive each week as we get them,” he said. “There is substantially more demand for vaccine than supply.
“The volume of interest that we’re receiving is greater than the system can support.”
Last week, there was an increase of doses provided to Wood County, for a total of almost 1,800, and that expectation continues this week.
“We’ve been getting six doses per vial from Pfizer,” Robison said, which worked out to 1,100 doses when 975 were originally expected. Moderna vaccine is also being used.
Other partners offering vaccinations include Kroger, Meijer, Wood County Hospital and Mercy Health in Perrysburg.
“We had 1,800 last week, which is more than we thought. We originally thought we were going to have 1,200,” Robison said. “This week we’re making the same assumption.
“It’s consistent but it’s still not enough. We could take a lot more.”
Robison said Wood County could distribute “7,000 comfortably,” and up to 10,000 doses per week if they were available.
The build-up for the school distribution continues and it’s looking like all of the schools in the county will be on the same timetable for vaccinations, Robison said.
Final messaging is going out to staff at area schools this week, he said.
Robison said he does not expect a delay for the March 1 in-school target date set by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
“The state is working to make allocations available for school systems,” he said. “We don’t know yet in Wood County when our schools will be served. We expect to know that soon, we just don’t have that right now.”
Second vaccine doses, which are needed for both Pfizer and Moderna, will be available, Robison said. When someone receives the first dose, the second appointment is scheduled.
“There’s been no issue with getting that second dose,” he said.
There have been no serious adverse reactions to the vaccine.
“We’ve had a couple situations where a person may have felt dizzy and had to lie down,” he said, adding that one person was given some Benadryl.
Robison was asked what the likely scenario would be if a 75-year-old woman — who was eligible for a dose on Friday — started searching for a vaccination appointment this afternoon.
He said there are opportunities each week, starting Friday at noon. Even though appointments are filled quickly, they are not all taken immediately
For example, Mercy Health still had appointments available through Monday afternoon after they opened on Friday. And when the 400 extra doses at Meijer Bowling Green became available on Wednesday last week, there were still 100 openings on Thursday morning.
Robison urged the community to assist seniors who need help getting appointments.
“If you know someone who is in 1B and eligible, I just want to encourage you to connect with them. Help them make an appointment,” he said. “It’s not just us, it’s a group effort.
“Whoever’s in your sphere — a family member, a friend, a member of your congregation, a veterans group — just reach out to the them and help them to connect.”
Those interested in a vaccine should use the health department’s website, the ArmorVax app and the phone number to get connected (see fact box).
“All three will get you access,” Robison said.