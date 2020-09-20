Coronavirus isn’t scaring off trick or treat in local communities.
Several have said they will go ahead with activities, as the state released guidelines on Friday.
Bowling Green usually has trick or treat on Oct. 31.
“As of right now, there is no plan to cancel trick or treat,” said Joe Fawcett, assistant municipal administrator. “We are going to continue to monitor the situation and emphasize proper social distancing and adherence to current orders and recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health.”
Walbridge will do Halloween a little differently, with an afternoon session.
Council on Wednesday voted to have trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
“I think it will be a good change this year. It will give more people the opportunity to pass out candy if they want to, and it helps create a safer environment,” said Mayor Ed Kolanko.
Sue Hart-Douglas, council president, said everyone has the option to participate.
“It will be something different, safer,” she said. “I think each individual person needs to know their comfort level.”
Hart-Douglas suggested wiping candy down and using hand sanitizer.
“I’m happy that we’re doing it. The kids are going to be happy, too,” said Councilwoman LeDena Williams, who has two children.
After seeing Friday’s state guidelines, Perrysburg will push ahead with Halloween plans, said city spokesperson Shannon Solt.
Trick or treating will be from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Perrysburg.
Perrysburg and Lake townships will also have trick or treat.
Mark Hummer, police chief and administrator for Lake Township, said the trustees will consider Walbridge’s move to the afternoon and consult with Millbury officials before setting a time.
“I would assume we’re going to have it. I would see no reason not to. That is something that could be done in a safe manner,” Hummer said.
Pemberville and Rossford will also have trick or treating.
On Monday, Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said a parade would also be held.
In a Facebook post, Pemberville announced trick or treat in the village will be on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The rain date is Nov. 1.
The post asked that people travel in small groups, wear masks and gloves, use sanitizer and keep social distance. One person in the household should distribute candy. Children should not be allowed to reach into bowls for candy.
Residents are asked to distribute candy from the sidewalk or limit the amount of people on the porch at one time.
The State of Ohio issued Halloween guidelines on Friday.
Traditional trick-or-treating should be avoided this year and haunted houses and hayrides should be canceled, the Ohio Department of Health said Friday as it released a series of non-binding recommendations.
Communities should consider alternatives such as drive-through events with children in cars collecting treats from individuals spaced at least 6 feet apart or decorating houses and hiding treats outside, according to the guidelines.
“It is strongly recommended that Ohioans exercise caution when deciding to participate in trick-or-treating and events that put them in close contact with people outside their households,” said the recommendations from interim Health Director Lance Himes.
The health department also says large in-person parties shouldn’t be held.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said that decisions to allow trick-or-treating will be up to local communities. Some in Ohio have already canceled trick-or-treating this year, while other municipalities are waiting to make decisions closer to the end of October.
(Send trick-or-treat and other Halloween information to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.)