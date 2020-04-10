The exterior front entrance to Manor Care, is seen Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Parma, Ohio. Multiple patients and employees tested positive for the coronavirus at Manor Care. Nursing homes across the country have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders to protect their frail, elderly residents from coronavirus, but a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests that the measures including a ban on visits and daily health screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough.