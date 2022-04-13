A Norwalk man has been arrested for assault after a Monday incident in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 800 block of Second Street just before 11:30 a.m. for a dispute and were told the suspect may have a gun.
According to the report, officers spoke to Fredrick Watson in the front yard. He appeared animated and upset as an officer attempted to detain him.
Watson started walking away and pulled away when police attempted to handcuff him, according to the report.
An officer pulled his Taser and advised Watson to stop as he was recording the incident on his phone and not cooperating. He eventually was handcuffed and patted down.
The caller, a woman, came to the door in distress, barely able to walk.
She told police she had had back surgery recently and Watson was a friend who had just been released from prison and brought her home from the hospital. After a verbal altercation, she told Watson to leave but he had refused. He had pulled her down, swung his fist at her and struck her left cheek.
The woman did not have any visible injuries, but was in obvious pain from surgery, according to the report.
She told police that Watson did not have a gun in the house, but she has seen photo of him with guns.
Watson refused to provide any personal information and wanted to exercise his right to remain silent. The woman provided his information, which was verified through LEADS.
Watson, 41, was arrested for assault and criminal trespass and was taken to jail.
The police report had his address in Norwalk. Bowling Green Municipal Court had his address at the site of this incident.
He was released Tuesday on an own recognizance bond after pleading not guilty to both charges.
A temporary protection order has been filed.