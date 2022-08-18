A Northwood woman has been indicted for kidnapping after she allegedly took her two children, who were in the custody of a county agency.
Claudia Olvera, 35, was arrested after being indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury. She is in jail on a $50,000 bond. She is set to appear Aug. 25 in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Last month, Wood County Job and Family Services reportedly received emergency custody of Eduardo Olvera Jr., 18 months, who has a heart condition. Eduardo’s sibling, Reyna Olvera, 17, has been placed in the agency’s custody as well.
Their mother, Claudia, reportedly fled with both children around July 22. They were found later in the week, according to JFS.