A Northwood woman is in jail after allegedly assaulting multiple police officers.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Makaila D. Korakas, 37, on Wednesday for five counts of assault, all fourth-degree felonies; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drug of abuse, or a combination of them and OVI/refusal and prior, both first-degree misdemeanors.
On Sept. 8, Rossford police officers were escorting Korakas through the police department and to a patrol car to transport her to jail for an OVI arrest.
When an officer opened the door to the station, she allegedly swung at him. When three other officers attempted to place her in the patrol car, she allegedly kicked one officer, spit on another and kicked a third. She also attempted to bite the leg of one of the officers.
Korakas had previously been convicted within the last 10 years of driving while impaired in Minnesota and refused a chemical test at that time.
She was indicted separately for assault, a fourth-degree felony, after she allegedly attempted to cause physical harm to a nurse at Wood County Hospital, where she was taken Sept. 9 for medical clearance before being transported to jail.
Korakas remains in jail. No bond has been set.