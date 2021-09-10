A Northwood woman was arrested on two counts of assault on a health care worker after a Thursday incident at Wood County Hospital.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer responded to the hospital on West Wooster Street at 12:03 a.m. to assist Rossford police with a combative female who had to be medically cleared before transport to the jail.
The woman, identified as Makaila Korakas, 37, had spit on and assaulted the Rossford officers, according to the report.
Korakas was in the cruiser when a nurse tried to speak with her. Korakas reportedly sprung up at the nurse and tried to assault her. As officers were restraining Korakas, she reportedly spit on the nurse.
Korakas also reportedly spit on a doctor who tried to approach her and struck him on the face and hand.
Korakas was taken to jail.