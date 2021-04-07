NORTHWOOD — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will be doing repair work on waterline valves in the city. The work will involve temporary water service shut-offs for approximately 66 customers, in addition to intermittent road closures.
On Thursday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., water service will be shut off for residents along Venice Drive, from Oregon Road to Jamestown Drive, residents on Sheffield Place from Venice Drive to Brentwood Drive, and residents on Dillrose Drive from Sheffield Place to 304 and 305 Dillrose Drive, for valve replacement.
Following the water service shut-off, as a precaution, residents in this area will be required to boil their water until Friday at 6 p.m. unless otherwise notified. Impacted residents have been notified by door tags.
On Thursday, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., intermittent road closures are possible on Sheffield Place between Venice Drive and Brentwood Drive and on Venice Drive between Oregon Road and Jamestown Drive for waterline valve repair. Local access will be maintained. All work is weather permitting.
When a boil notice is issued, do not consume water without boiling it first. Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and cool the water before consuming it.
Instead of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.