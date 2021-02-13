NORTHWOOD — Two Toledo residents have been arrested for murder.
On Thursday, the Northwood Police Department members were assisted by the Toledo Police Department in taking into custody two individuals in Toledo.
Jerron J. Bryant, 19, and a 15-year-old female, both from Toledo, were charged with murder. The investigation is still ongoing, and any information from the public is welcome.
At about 9 p.m. Feb. 5, Northwood police responded to a shots fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites. Officers found Eddie L. Phillips II, 37, dead.
Northwood police, on social media, said that public participation led to the identification and subsequent apprehension of the culprits. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted.
Due to the ongoing prosecution of this case, no further questions will be answered at this time, the department stated.