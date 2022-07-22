An 18-month-old boy has been reported missing and was last seen with his mother.
An 18-month-old boy has been reported missing and was last seen with his mother.
Eduardo Olvera Jr. is approximately 2-3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.
His mother is Claudia Olvera, possibly driving a gold Honda Odyssey. She does not have custody of the boy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northwood Police Department at 419-691-5053 or Wood County Job and Family Services at (419) 354-9669 or toll free number (866) 860-4136.