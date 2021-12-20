Northwood Police Department is investigating a commercial vehicle fatal crash on Fostoria Road and Ohio 579 in Wood County. Troopers on scene have reported that Route 579 along with all surrounding intersections are closed. They are asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area. A detour is being established and traffic is being diverted away from Route 579. We will provide updates as needed.
