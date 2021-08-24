Three Northwood men charged with drug trafficking have pleaded guilty.
Donald Meach Jr., 56, Steven Meach, 37, and Randy Fuzessy, 30, appeared separately Aug. 16 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
They were named as co-defendants after they were found trafficking in marijuana.
All were indicted for two counts forgery, both fifth-degree felonies; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony.
On Monday, they each pleaded guilty to an amended third-degree trafficking in marijuana charge and the forgery charge.
The remaining charges were dismissed.
Mack said she could impose a sentence of up to 48 months combined for both charges.
They must forfeit $9,676 seized during the search of the Northwood home as well as a Glock handgun.
In February 2020, law enforcement was alerted to marijuana being trafficked out of a home in Northwood. Officers conducted surveillance and noted activity of drug trafficking, and set up a controlled buy, according to Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Lara Rump.
Donald Meach owned the home, located in the 4000 block of Wise Street, and during a search warrant conducted on March 13, 2020, plants, edibles and wax containing THC was found in the basement. At least 5,000 grams of marijuana was found.
Police also found Rx stickers representing Michigan and California dispensaries, Rump said.
Sentencing for Donald Meach is Oct 4.
Controlled buys with a confidential informant were set up with Steven Meach and text messages were found on his cell phone regarding the sale of marijuana.
Sentencing was set for Nov. 1.
Controlled buys also were set up with Fuzessy, formerly of Northwood and now in Toledo, and police found cell phone and Facebook messages facilitating marijuana sales.
Sentencing for Fuzessy was set for Oct. 18.
Co-defendant Zane Richard Kuehnle, 23, Toledo, also has pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in marijuana. All other charges were dismissed. Sentencing will be Sept. 27.
Another pretrial has been set for Sept. 20 for co-defendant Wilbert Edgar Houk, 40, Toledo.
There is a mandatory fine of $5,000 on the trafficking charge, Mack said.